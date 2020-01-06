‘Twilight’ Star Jackson Rathbone and Wife Sheila Welcome Baby Boy

Jackson Rathbone rang in 2020 by officially becoming a father of three! On Wednesday, Jan. 1, the Twilight alum and his wife, Sheila Hafsadi, welcomed their third child together, a baby boy. The little one, whose name has not yet been revealed, joins the couple’s two older children – 3-year-old daughter Presley Bowie and 7-year-old son Monroe Jackson.

A post shared by Jackson Rathbone (@jacksonrathbone) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:05am PST

“Happiest New Year!!!” Rathbone announced the birth of his son on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side photo of Hafsadi while pregnant alongside an image of her holding their newborn shortly after the birth.

Just one day later, Rathbone again took to the platform to share another image of his bundle of joy, boasting that he is now a “dad x 3.”

A post shared by Jackson Rathbone (@jacksonrathbone) on Jan 2, 2020 at 12:56pm PST

Along with receiving messages of congratulations from fans, Rathbone and his wife also received some love from his Twilight co-stars. Rathbone starred as Jasper Cullen throughout the series five films – Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

“Congrats brother!!!!” Kelln Lutz, who starred as Emmet Cullen, wrote.

“Ah! We love you guys!!!! Congrats!!!” Rosalie Cullen actress Nikki Reed, who welcomed her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder in 2017, commented. “Also, how do all of your babies have the same face?!”

The little one’s birth comes after the couple had announced in June that they were expecting, with Rathbone announcing on social media that “this party of four is becoming a party of five! Holy smokes! More Rathbones!!! Please, send us prayers and good vibes for a healthy addition to our family.”

“You guys!!! Guess what???” Hafsadi wrote in her own post. “Big freaking news here! We’re having another baby! Yep, Were taking things up a notch. Party of 5.”

Speaking to PEOPLE just after the announcement, the couple said that they were “over the moon” to be expanding their family again.

“We are over the moon for this new addition to our family, and are excited to soon be a party of five!” Rathbone told the outlet, at the time also revealing that their little one was set to arrive in January.

Rathbone and Hafsadi began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed their first child together in July of 2012, naming Rathbone’s Twilight co-star Reed as Monroe’s godmother. They welcomed their daughter in June of 2016.