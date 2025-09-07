TV Sports Personality Announces Pregnancy

A beloved sports personality is expecting her first child, and she revealed a baby bump photo alongside the announcement.

Jenny Drummond, known for her appearance on TNT Sports and BBC, is pregnant, she revealed in an Aug. 17 Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image itself is a mirror selfie, showing Drummond posing in a crop top and yellow pants as she cradles her baby bump. Her fiancé, whose name is not public knowledge, was also featured in the snap.

“They say things sometimes come in threes – engagement, house, now baby G,” Drummond wrote, adding that she was “feeling very lucky indeed.”

In the time since, Drummond hasn’t too much about her pregnancy and engagement on her Instagram grid. She has continued to share her rugby coverage and work on the BBC’s Wimbledon projects.

Play video

However, she did take to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to reveal she’s now 22 weeks pregnant. She’s been dealing with rough nausea and morning sickness, which has complicated her travel plans to rugby matches. However, she’s persevering and headed to cover the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Congrats to Drummond on her big baby news (and best of luck with that morning sickness)!