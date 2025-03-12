Pink balloons and silver linings: British TV star Charlotte Dawson is thrilled to announce the birth of her first daughter, making her household of boys a party of five.

On March 10, Dawson shared an Instagram carousel containing various photos of her bundle of joy in the hospital, writing in the caption that she was “soooo excited to introduce our baby girl,” who she named Gigi Dawson Sarsfield.

“Finally she arrived fashionably late like her mama but a very very speedy entrance into the world weighing 8lbs 9oz at 9:32pm on Saturday 8th March & arriving in true chuffin kweeen style on international women’s day we are completely in love with her & so excited to be a fambo of 5 chaos but magical.. can’t wait to make the best memories!! I still can’t believe we have a BABY GIRL… I’ve dreamt of this moment for so long I think she is such a mix of Noah & Jude.. what do you all think.”

The unplanned pregnancy has brought both joy and complexity to the 31-year-old reality star’s life. “It’s meant to be the most exciting time of your life, but this whole situation has been such a shock. I’d almost forgotten I was pregnant,” Dawson previously revealed to OK! Magazine amid recent relationship challenges.

The Ex on the Beach star has been navigating a challenging path after discovering her fiancé, Matthew Sarsfield, 32, had exchanged inappropriate messages with another woman he met through his rugby career. “My whole world came crashing down, I was so shocked. I felt really shocked, hurt and disappointed. His family were really shocked with him,” Dawson shared on her podcast, My Naughty Corner.

Despite the setback, the couple is working toward reconciliation, with Sarsfield making significant changes. “He’s not back on social media and he won’t be for a while, maybe never,” Dawson told The Sun. “He’s a lot happier as well not being on it.”

The pregnancy brought fresh hope to their relationship. “It would be amazing to have a little girl – for Matthew, too. I think being a girl dad will make him a better man, but we’ll see,” Dawson told OK! Magazine in August 2024.

As she prepared for her third child, Dawson approached the birth with characteristic transparency. Having experienced both a C-section and natural delivery with her previous children, she opted against a formal birth plan this time. “I think the thing is with birth plans, is that it’s nice to have an idea what you’re doing but it all goes out the window,” she explained to The Sun.

The TV personality has also been refreshingly honest about experiencing “gender disappointment” with her previous pregnancies, using her platform to normalize these feelings. “It is a natural thing that people don’t speak about – the gender disappointment and people have such an opinion on it and it is okay to feel like that,” she shared.

For Dawson, this baby girl holds special significance. As the daughter of late comedian Les Dawson, she sees this pregnancy as a gift from her father. “Obviously how much I wanted a little princess, it’s the icing on top of the cake,” she said.