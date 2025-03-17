TV Host and Rock Star Welcome Baby No. 2: Congrats to Storm Huntley and Kerr Okan

Storm Huntley is officially a mom of two! The Channel 5 host and her husband, The LaFontaines frontman Kerr Okan, welcomed their second child together, daughter Sloan Blue Okan, on Saturday, March 15.

Huntley, 38, announced her daughter’s birth on Sunday, a week after she stepped away from the Channel 5 show Jeremy Vine to begin maternity leave. She shared the news on Instagram alongside two adorable first-look photos at her bundle of joy.

“And just like that… My heart has doubled in size. Welcome to the world little one,” the TV host captioned the gallery, adding that her daughter was “Born March 15th, 02:31am” and ticked in on the scale at 6.3lbs.”

Baby Sloan marks the second little one for Huntley and Okan. A year after tying the knot in Scotland in 2021, the couple welcomed their son Otis on July 11, 2022. They announced they were growing their family by one more in October when Huntley shared she was 14 weeks pregnant on her morning talk show.

“It’s happened again. I’m having another baby! I am pregnant once more,” she told viewers as she turned to the side to show off her baby bump. “So I am quite far along, well 14 weeks, normally you can say at 12 weeks, but I only had my scan yesterday. That is little baby number two on its way, and second babies don’t mess about, they pop real quick. I have been showing like nobody’s business.”

After announcing her pregnancy on air, Huntley also shared the big news on Instagram, where she shared a picture of her family of three watching a literal bun in the oven. In the image, Huntley held up sonogram images, writing in the caption, “It’s happened again!”

News of little Sloan’s arrival was met with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebs. The Traitors star Leanne Quigley commented, “Perfection congratulations beautiful! Xxx,” as model and presenter Ashley Louise James wrote, “Oh stop!! So cute. Congratulations Storm! I hope Sloan had a good transition into the world and you’re ok. Lots of love.” One fan chimed in with, “Wonderful news Storm, she is beautiful, & such a gorgeous name too xxxxx.”

Huntley is a rising star on the U.K.’s TV circuit. The Scottish presenter has appeared on the Channel 5 debate show The Wright Stuff and co-hosted Jeremy Vine. She began presenting her own show, Storm Huntley, last year.

Okan, meanwhile, is the frontman for the Scottish rock band The LaFontaines, which formed in 2008 and consists of Okan (vocals), Jamie Keenan (vocals, drums), and Darren McCaughey (guitar, production).