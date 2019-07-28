Tristan Thompson Is ‘Living Life’ in Rare Photo of Son Prince

Months after he was caught cheating again on Revenge Body star, Khloe Kardashian with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, NBA player Tristan Thompson is putting the drama behind him and placing family first by spending time with his son, Prince.

In a post shared to Instagram on Saturday, Thompson shared a photo to his account of his 2-year-old toddler, Prince of whom he shares with ex-partner, Jordan Craig, living his best life while on a yacht: “My little Prince is living life [heart eyes emoji].”

While the photo raked in a plethora of comments from fans loving the adorable snapshot, the photo comes on the heels of a recent report where Craig recently slammed Thompson for only seeing their child a few times since his birth in December 2016.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Craig claims her ex has hardly spent any time with his son since she gave birth to him on Dec. 12, 2016, disclosing how he has since him once in 2016, four times in 2017 and another four in 2018. The report further adds that Thompson only spent time with Prince in one instance over the years. This past year, a judge ruled Thompson has to pay Craig $40,000 in child support, in addition to $200,000 in backend payments within 10 days of signing the May settlement.

In addition to his parenting skills, Thompson has been at the center of controversy ever since it was revealed earlier this spring that he had hit on Jenner’s best friend, Woods — an allegation, she would later clarify on Facebook Watch’s Red Talk Table. During her bombshell interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the show, the 21-year-old model shared her side of the story involving Kardashian’s now ex, revealing she and a group of friends spent the night at his home and that the Cleveland Cavaliers player planted a kiss on the model.

“On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me,” Woods said. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

Woods added how sleeping with Thompson was “never a thought” or a “consideration” that crossed her mind as it “never happened.”

While Kardashian and Thompson are now broken up and putting their relationship behind them, in an episode of Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks! on May 16, Kardashian revealed an update on how she’s coping with the heartbreak, admitting that it “f—ing sucks” because there are still emotions in that relationship.

“For me, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it’s really raw. So those emotions can be heightened at times but I do everything in my power — True is one and, like, a month old — so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that,” Kardashian said.