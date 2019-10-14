Travis Scott Calls Fatherhood a ‘Magical Experience’ Amid Split With Ex Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may currently be on a break, but one thing remains constant: his love for their daughter Stormi Webster. In a recent interview with GQ Germany, Scott said “Stormi is like a battery. I’ve gotten so much energy from her.”

“She has shown me so many things that I never understood. I only got it once she was here,” the 28-year-old continued. “Fatherhood is the most impactful thing in my lie.”

The rapper went on to describe the process of his daughter growing up as “magical” saying he’s feeling things as a father that he’s never felt before.

“To see your daughter getting a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world,” he shared. “I’ve also developed so much passion. I feel things I never felt before.”

On her birthday, he took to social media to share a few sweet words with his daughter on her first birthday.

“ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY,” he wrote. “UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE.”

Last month, the pair decided to take a break after not being able to fix their disagreements. While they may not currently be together, reports say they don’t intend for this to be permanent.

“They are both great parents and will co-parent,” a source told PEOPLE. “They don’t want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect her.”

“There is absolutely hope that they will get back together,” the insider added. “They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship.”

Their break-up came as a bit of a shock to fans and lots of rumors swirled around after, some accusing Scott of cheating on Jenner. While there are still many followers who think this may be the case, both have come forward to deny that.

As for her famous family, one insider told In Touch that her family is keeping their fingers crossed that this doesn’t last long because of their love for Scott.

“No one knows exactly what happened yet,” the source said. “I know that Kris [Jenner] loves Travis, and she would have told Kylie not to do anything drastic, but if you piss Kylie off enough she’ll say and do things to get back at you, and Travis isn’t one to stand around and take it,” adding, “Kim, Kourtney and Khloé love Travis too. Hopefully this is just, as they say, a break, and nothing more.”