‘Transformers’ Star and Model Expecting Baby Girl

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are getting ready to welcome a baby girl into their family!

The former Miss World America, 32, took to social media on Thursday to announce that she and the Transformers star, 53, were expecting their second child together.

“Adding a little girl to our story.. We can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned an Instagram post that included several black and white photos of the model showing off her baby bump.

The Ransom Canyon star and Mari tied the knot in 2022 and went on to welcome son Shepherd Lawrence in January 2024. Duhamel is also father to 12-year-old son Axl Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, singer Fergie.

“Can’t wait to meet that little cutie,” Duhamel wrote in the comment section of his wife’s announcement. “Love you momma.”

Fergie also sent her well-wishes in the comment section, commenting alongside two pink hearts, “Welcome the cuteness!”

Since becoming a father, Duhamel has left life in Hollywood largely behind as he enjoys an “off-the-grid” lifestyle in Minnesota in a cabin he built from the ground up to become his family’s home.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel attend the grand opening of Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

“There’s something about it that fulfills the soul in a lot of ways,” he told Parade in April 2025, adding that it was important for him to give his children a similar childhood to the one he enjoyed growing up in North Dakota.

“My son [Axl] is going to have memories of this place forever. He’s not on his iPad when he’s out there,” he said. “He’s out there in the boat with me, or he’s playing soccer on the beach, or he’s out there in the woods doing whatever I’m doing.”

“And then I have a little baby who’s going to experience the same thing,” Duhamel continued of son Shepherd. “Someday, I hope to pass this on to them [so] they’re able to share it with their kids. It’s really important to me that they have this. It’s not just about having all the amenities and all the luxuries that we become so used to. It’s really about family. It’s about legacy.”



