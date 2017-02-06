Tori Spelling Looks Like She’s Almost Ready to Pop in New Instagram Photo

#ToriSpelling and her baby bump are enjoying the game! 💕| #Repost @torispelling: Just #kickinit couchside with my bump and my furboo watching the #superbowl A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

Tori Spelling bares her baby bump while watching the Super Bowl.

The 43-year-old mom shared a photo on Instagram showing her holding her growing baby bump writing, “Just #kickinit couchside with my bump and my furboo watching the #superbowl.” She added that her friend snapped the photo, “#CapturingItLikeItIs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother-of-four has about a month to go until she meets her baby boy and she couldn’t be more excited!

Prior to the birth of their son, the Spelling-McDermott clan added another member to the family with the addition of a 2-year-old, 4-pound mini pig named Nutmeg.

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott announced they were expecting baby No. 5 back in October.

Related:

Tori Spelling Shows off Third Trimester Baby Bump in Skin Tight Dress

Tori Spelling Shares Countdown to Her Son’s Arrival With Photo of Growing Baby Bump

Tori Spelling Introduces New Family Member Even Though She’s Still Pregnant