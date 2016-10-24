Tori Spelling Discusses Health of Baby During First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

Tori Spelling Bares Baby Bump — Speaks Out On Pregnancy Crisis Health Fears! https://t.co/jp7zcOVpF4 pic.twitter.com/JVxR1JviEO — National Enquirer (@NatEnquirer) October 24, 2016

Tori Spelling and her baby-to-be are happy and healthy!

The 90210 star made her first red carpet appearance since announcing that she and husband Dean McDermott are expecting baby number five and dished on how the pregnancy is going.

“My pregnancy with Finn was really difficult and there was a health condition, but the baby and I got checked out,” she told ET at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDs Foundation “A Time For Heroes” family festival. “That problem doesn’t exist, and it can’t exist during this pregnancy so we’re ok.”

The 43-year-old wore a simple tan dress that hugged her baby bump.

“It’s my fashion accessory of the season!” the mother of four gushed about her belly.

She shared that they haven’t found out the sex of the baby yet, but they may do so before the bundle of joy arrives.

“We have two of each, so we’re blessed,” she said. “We did find out with the first two, didn’t find out with the second two – huge, amazing surprises. The kids are old enough now they kind of want to find out, you know. We’ve taken a family vote so at some point we might find out but not yet.”