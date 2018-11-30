Tori Roloff Shares New Christmas Photos of ‘Gift’ Baby Jackson

Tori Roloff doesn’t have anything else to ask for this Christmas.

The Little People, Big World star delighted her Instagram followers Wednesday night when she posted an adorable snap of herself with her and Zach Roloff‘s son, Jackson.

Roloff took a moment to share her gratitude for being blessed by being Jackson’s mother, saying there’s nothing else she needs for the holiday.

“I’ve already been given the best gift possible: being loved by this little human. I sure do love you Jackson,” she wrote on the caption of the sweet holiday photo.

Fans of the Roloff family took to the comments section of the photo to praise her parenting, and send well wishes to little Jackson.

“You are one of the nicest people I have ever seen on reality TV. I knew from the minute I saw you in LPBW you were so genuine!! Nicest young woman, wife, Mother and Daughter. You are going to help people just by being you! Absolutely love you, Zac and Jackson,” one Instagram user commented.

Another one wrote: “Your (sic) truly an amazing mama to baby Jackson he’s so very blessed to have you and Zack for his parents. Have a beautiful day Tori.”

“Nothing feels greater than the love and compliments of how much your loved by your kid/s. He is such a cutie pie,” a third user wrote.

“God Picked the perfect Mom and Dad for baby J…. I love seeing all your pictures… Seriously, Thank you for sharing,” another one expressed with gratitude.

“How sweet! J is so flippin cute! I have to check your page first to get my daily smiles! Thank you for sharing your family!!” another commenter wrote.

Roloff took to the social network just a day after Thanksgiving to share a collection of photos featuring her son and their family dog, Murphy.

The adorable photos come days after the reality star opened up about being in a “terrifying” car accident with the baby in the car.

“Everyone is fine!” she said of the accident. “It wasn’t anything major. However it was probably the scariest moment I’ve had in life so far.”

She thanked God that she and Zach had replaced their car seat three days prior to the accident, which left her car totaled and made sure Jackson would come out of the scary moment unscathed.

Roloff is a frequent social media poster, sharing updates of her 1-year-old son’s life. She previously shared an adorable fall photo in a pumpkin patch with her family as well as an adorable shot from their Maui vacation.

Little People, Big World is expected to return for a new season sometime in 2019.