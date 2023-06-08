Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 28-Year-Old Son Connor Shares Rare Photo With Friends

Tom Cruise's son Conner is giving a glimpse of his life. The 28-year-old son of the movie star and fellow actor and ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, took to his Instagram Stories to show himself hanging out at the Belleair Country Club in Florida. The picture was taken in Belleair, which is a city just a few miles away from Clearwater, Florida which. Conner moved to the Sunshine State in 2019. In the photo, Connor dons a blue checkered polo shirt, shades, and a hat and flashes a peace sign while posing for the flick alongside two friends. It's the fist picture shown on his profile in nearly three months. He hadn't posted since April 29, which showcased his skills on the golf course.

Conner leads a relatively private life in spite of having two famous parents. In February, he traveled to Italy for Milan Fashion Week. Cruise and Kidman adopted both Connor and his older biological sister, 30-year-old Bella Cruise, when they were still married. The former couple wed in 1990 before splitting in 2001.

Cruise shares 17-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. Kidman has remarried. She shares daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, with her husband, country music legend, Keith Urban.

Per a 2001 report from ABC News, Cruise initiated the divorce. "This came as a shock to [Kidman]," the papers said. "On Dec. 24 the parties had happily celebrated their 10th anniversary with a group of friends. During the balance of December and thereafter the parties were intimate; In fact [Kidman] became pregnant by [Cruise] but lost the baby through a miscarriage," the report noted of the split, revealing Kidman allegedly pleaded to make things work.

In Kidman's response, she "protested [Cruise's] intention to dissolve their marriage and urged him not to leave but to enter marriage counseling with her, or take other steps to address whatever problems may have existed in their marriage. [Cruise] said his decision was final and he departed the parties' home," the documents noted, adding that she was aware why the marriage was ending.