‘Today’ Show Co-Host Hoda Kotb Shares Video of Daughter Crawling for the First Time

Today show anchor Hoda Kotb has plenty to be thankful for. After enjoying a Thanksgiving feast with her family, the host revealed in a video shared to her Instagram Story over the weekend that her youngest daughter, Hope Catherine, whom she adopted in April, had reached a major milestone: she has begun to crawl!

“Yes!” Kotb cheers in the video as she jumps up and down, her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy also seen cheering her little sister along.

Kotb’s fiancé, Joel Schiffman, is also in the video.

The proud mom further opened up about the moment during Monday’s broadcast of Today with Hoda and Jenna, during which she again shared the video as she and her co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager spoke about their respective Thanksgivings.

“We’ve been waiting for a moment,” Kotb said, explaining that she and Schiffman had been looking forward to the big moment for some time.

“I was just trying to think of, like, what did we do? I don’t really remember,” Kotb later said of her holiday, which she spent surrounded by family, during the broadcast. “We had a delicious meal. Hope crawled, and we just lounged around and had a great time.”

After adopting her oldest daughter in February 2017 after her Valentine’s Day birth, Kotb announced in April of this year that she had given Haley Joy a little sister, making the announcement on the long-running morning program.

“It’s a girl! It’s a girl! And her name is Hope,” Kotb said. “I’m feeding her, and I can’t believe it. I’m so happy she’s here!”

During the segment, Kotb also opened up about the decision to raise another child with her then-boyfriend Schiffman, who dropped to one knee and popped the question last month.

“You know what’s funny? You think that you’re full,” she said. “That’s exactly how I felt with Haley and Joel and everything. Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby, and it’s the closest thing to a live birth you’ll ever see, but in that moment I was like, ‘Oh my God, my heart just grew.’ It’s amazing. I can’t believe it’s happening.”

After taking maternity leave, Kotb returned to the Today show in September, and was recently seen covering the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.