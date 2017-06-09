TLC Star Tori Roloff Celebrates Post-Baby Body With Empowering Selfie

While parenthood is definitely an adjustment period for TLC stars, Zach and Tori Roloff, new mom Tori is bouncing back and feeling great three weeks after giving birth to their son, Jackson Kyle.

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram to share an empowering postpartum selfie, celebrating the power of her strong, female body and the wonder of motherhood.

MORE: ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Open up Parenthood and Their Son Being a Dwarf

Sharing an image with a side-by-side of her first week postpartum compared to her third, the 25-year-old is all smiles as she poses with her iPhone.

“The woman’s body is the craziest thing,” she captioned. “The fact that I was able to grow a human has given me so much respect for my body. Love what the good [Lord] gave you. He knows what [He’s] doing.”

To conclude her caption, she added hashtags for “just do you” and “love yourself.”

Tori’s positivity and love for her family will give their son, Jackson Kyle a lot of confidence. The proud mom took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of their first-born laying in his crib atop a blanket that reads, “I am a child of God.”

