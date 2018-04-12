Disney Channel Alum Tiffany Thornton Announces Pregnancy With Heartfelt Snapshot

Tiffany Thornton is pregnant!

The former Disney Channel star, 32, announced she is pregnant with her first child with husband, youth pastor Josiah Capaci, whom she wed in October 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thornton, who starred in Sonny with a Chance, is already mom to two sons from a previous relationship — Kenneth James, 5, and Bentley Cash, 4.

The expectant mother shared the pregnancy news on Instagram Wednesday with an adorable photo of her two sons holding up a sign that read, “New best friend coming Nov. 2018, on top of a tropical patterned DockATot baby lounger.

“For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart,” the actress captioned her baby news, quoting 1 Samuel 1:27.

Thornton’s pregnancy comes more than two years since her first husband and the father of her two sons, Christopher Carney, died in a tragic car crash in Arkansas in December 2015 at the age of 35.

The soon-to-be mother of three previously faced criticism for remarrying her current husband less than two years after Carney’s death.

“There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways,” she shared on social media after her wedding, adding that Capaci “came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him.”

“It wasn’t my choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy,” Thornton continued. “When I say ‘Jo is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me’ that in no way indicates that I didn’t love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn’t make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life.”

Capaci also shared a touching anecdote about the late Carney at the time of his wedding to Thornton.

“On our first Valentines (same day as her birthday), we went to a restaurant and they under cooked her chicken,” he said. “The manager came out and gave us a 30% off coupon with her initials ‘CC’ on it. We both looked at each other and sorta smiled and said that maybe it was a little smile from Chris Carney. When we arrived here in St. Kitts, we soon saw signs that said ‘St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis.’ It was then we realized that St. Kitts is just short for St. Christopher. Again we looked at each other and said it’s just another nod from heaven. I don’t believe in luck, I believe in Grace. I don’t believe in chance, I believe in divine sovereignty. These things have happened often in me and Tif’s time together. It’s humbling to know that God loves us and looks at us and thinks of us often. Living the Dream.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @Tiffany Thornton