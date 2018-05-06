Tia Mowry Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Tia Mowry-Hardrict gave birth to her second child on Saturday, making her happy family a foursome.

Mowry-Hardrict and her husband Cory Hardrict, have one son named Cree already, born in 2011. Now, they’ve added a daughter to the mix. Hardrict and Mowry’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, kept fans updated through Instagram on Saturday as Mowry-Hardrict went into labor.

“Grown man Tears,” Hardrict wrote under a photo of himself looking bleary-eyed in a hairnet and surgical mask. “Baby girl is here Prayers Up.” Just a few minutes later, the newest member of the family apparently arrived.

“She’s here!! Can’t wait for the world to see her,” Mowry-Housley wrote on her Instagram story.

Mowry-Hardrict herself said farewell to social media for a while on Friday evening as she headed into the hospital. She tweeted that it was labor time, then offered fans a look at the life hacks she’s using going into this new adventure.

“My hospital bag is packed and we are in the home stretch ladies and gents!” she wrote. “Take a peek at what’s inside and follow #TiaMowrysQuickFix @TiaQuickFix to watch more episodes!”

My hospital bag is packed and we are in the home stretch ladies and gents! Take a peek at what’s inside and follow #TiaMowrysQuickFix @TiaQuickFix to watch more episodes! ​https://t.co/fDk7czw9e8 https://t.co/Qfsi5sCokE — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) May 4, 2018



The link led to Mowry’s Facebook web show, where she shows her followers how to handle all of “life’s little dilemmas” quickly and efficiently. The show covers everything from quick weeknight meals to cleaning with ease to hair care and beauty tips.

There, Mowry-Hardrict has also uploaded more recent posts on pregnancy. She is offering fans a tour of her new daughter’s nursery, a look at her baby shower, and, most recently, an inventory of her hospital bag.

Mowry-Hardrict announced that she was expecting her second child back in November. In January, the 39-year-old actress confirmed that she would be a baby girl. She and Hardrict have been married since 2008.

As Mowry-Hardrict has been preparing for a baby number two, fans have been begging her and her sister for a reboot of their classic sitcom Sister Sister. The show was a groundbreaking comedy for its time, and in the era of reboots, many people — including Mowry-Housley herself — believe this is a perfect time to bring it back.

“We are so close to making it happen,” Mowry-Housley told PopCulture.com back in October. “There are three steps, and we are now at two-and-a-half. So that tells you how close we are to making it happen.”

“We have a premise and I cannot wait for [audiences] to find out. It is going to be awesome,” she said.