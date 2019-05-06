Thomas Markle Breaks Silence After Daughter Meghan and Prince Harry’s Baby Boy is Born

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is speaking out following the birth of his grandson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first royal baby.

Thomas, who has not spoken to his daughter since before the May 19th royal nuptials, broke his silence just after it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that the couple had welcomed a son at 5:26 a.m. London time on Monday, May 6.

“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honour,” he told The Sun. “God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God Save the Queen.”

Baby Sussex marks Thomas’ sixth grandchild, though it remains to be seen if the retired Hollywood lighting director will have any part in his youngest grandchild’s life.

Although he had been set to walk his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding nearly a year ago, their relationship shattered after it was revealed that he had taken part in a staged paparazzi scandal. That fractured relationship only further soured after Thomas took part in dozens of scathing interviews blasting the British Royal Family and accusing them of changing his daughter.

Their relationship is so broken that they reportedly haven’t had contact with one another in months, with conflicting reports surfacing regarding the exact reason for the lack of communication.

In fact, while Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was at her daughter’s side during the birth, Thomas was thousands of miles away in the town of Rosarito, Mexico, where he currently lives. He was reportedly “stunned and heartbroken” after he learned that his daughter had gone into labor not via a phone call, but rather an announcement via Buckingham Palace.

“He’s as devastated as any grandfather would be who isn’t being given the chance to see his grandchild,” a source said. “But the heartbreak is even more intense for him as it is going to be one of the most famous children in the world.”

Although only time will tell if Thomas will have any relationship with his grandson, he, along with the rest of the world, will be able to keep up with baby Sussex’s royal life via the new parents’ official Instagram account, [Sussex Royal], where it is expected that the first photos, along with the little one’s name, will be shared in the coming days.