‘The Walking Dead’s’ Christian Serratos Reveals Her Baby’s Sex on Father’s Day

The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos is a new mom to an adorable baby girl!

The actress revealed her newborn baby’s sex in the cutest way on Sunday. The 26-year-old took to Instagram to wish a Happy Father’s Day to her longtime boyfriend, David Boyd.

“She ‘Doubles You’ @me_is_boyd ❤❤ Happy Fathers Day,” Serratos captioned a darling photo of her little girl wearing pink pajamas.

Last month, the Twilight star announced the birth of her daughter on Mother’s Day with a sweet snap of her giving skin-to-skin contact to her newborn baby.

“Happy Mother’s Day from little W and me!” she captioned the photo.

At that time, she didn’t offer any more details about her newborn or disclose any information about her birth.

