‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Norman Reedus Reveals First Photo of Daughter With ‘National Treasure’ Star Diane Kruger

Norman Reedus is celebrating his newborn daughter’s first Christmas by sharing the first photo publicly of the little girl.

The Walking Dead star, 49, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of himself holding hands with his daughter just weeks after he and girlfriend Diane Kruger welcomed their first child, whose name has yet to be revealed, in November.

“A lot to be thankful for this year. [heart emoji] this one especially,” he wrote in the caption, expressing his love for Kruger, 19-year-old son Mingus and ex Helena Christensen, with whom he shares Mingus.

The couple has remained very private about their lives as parents, but earlier this month, Kruger opened up to Extra about what the first few days of her daughter’s life had been like for her as a mom.

“She’s very little, but I’m tired. I feel like a superhero right now,” the National Treasure actress said, calling being a mom a “very rewarding experience.”

While promoting her new film Welcome to Marwen, being away from the little girl hit her especially hard, she added to Entertainment Tonight.

“I already am [emotional]. Everyday is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home,” she said. “But I love Christmas and I just want to be cooking and, you know, sit on the couch with my baby and my man.”

Of Reedus caring for their baby alone while she was away, she said, “He is just ready for me to come home,” adding that it’s “a little stressful” to be traveling. “He’s done this before, so he is really experienced and he teaches me a lot. He’s great with her.”

The couple first went public with their relationship in March 2016 after starring together in the 2015 movie Sky. Since then, it’s been true love for the two actors, with Kruger penning a sweet note about her life as it is now on Thanksgiving.

“I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you [Reedus] and for sharing life’s many blessings with you.”

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage