‘The Office’ Star Ellie Kemper Reveals ‘Awful’ Health Issues With Second Pregnancy

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper opened up about her second pregnancy during a stop on Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday morning. The former Office star said the first trimester this time was “awful.”

“The first trimester was awful,” Kemper, 39, told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “I have a 2-year-old now and when I was pregnant with him, I was fine. First trimester [this time], just terrible! Just tired and nauseous and all of it.”

Ripa asked Kemper if she knew the baby’s gender, but confirmed she and husband Michael Koman are “gonna wait to find out,” notes PEOPLE. That did not stop Ripa from predicting they will have a girl.

Koman wants to know the gender “just so we don’t have to pick out names for both” a boy and girl, Kemper said. However, the couple’s son James already has a unique name idea.

“James said, ‘What is the baby going to be named?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know, what do you think it should be named?’ And he said, without hesitation, ‘Marshall,’” Kemper said. “We don’t know anyone named Marshall, I don’t know how he came up with Marshall.”

The Bridesmaids star thinks James heard the name from his friends who watch PAW Patrol, which has a character named Marshall. “He’s not as creative as I thought. He just heard someone say Marshall,” she joked of her son.

On Monday, Kemper’s representative confirmed she and Koman are expecting their second child. The leaked early though, when her stylist Jessica Paster called Kemper a “beautiful mommy to be” on Instagram last week, along with photos of Kemper at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event.

Kemper has had a very busy week. On Monday, she delivered the commencement speech at her alma mater, Princeton University, where students made her an honorary class member of 2019. On Wednesday, she also had the first costume fitting for the upcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special.

Although Kimmy Schmidt’s final season was released earlier this year, the show will get one more ending with the interactive episode.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production on an all-new Interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020,” co-creator Tina Fey said in May. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special will be released next year. In the meantime, Kemper’s fans can hear her voice in The Secret Life of Pets 2, which opens hit theaters today.

Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images