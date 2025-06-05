‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Announces Pregnancy

Samantha Barks has even more to celebrate following her The Masked Singer win earlier this year.

The British actress and singer, who competed as Pufferfish on Season 6 of the British version of the singing competition, shared last month that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Alex Michael Stoll.

Sitting down to chat with Sophie Raworth ahead of her live performance at the VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember event on Thursday, May 8, the 34-year-old star revealed that she is “nearly nine months pregnant” with her second child. She and Stoll are also parents to 19-month-old son Rafael.

“I’m nearly nine months pregnant, it’s gonna be me and baby performing for royalty tonight. It’s our first adventure,” she shared as she debuted her baby bump, per the Mirror.

After Barks took the stage later that night for a moving rendition of the classic wartime song “We’ll Meet Again,” her bump on display, fans eagerly congratulated the West End star on social media, where one person wrote, “Congratulations on baby number 2 how exciting.” Somebody else wrote, “All the best with the new baby,” with a third adding that Barker “looked absolutely stunning.”

Before she and Stoll officially become parents of two, the couple, who married in June 2022, embarked on not one, but two babymoons. Barks shared photos from the trips on social media, showing her family enjoying some summer fun on the beach and at Disney.

The couple are excepting their second child together just months after Barks was crowned winner of the British version of The Masked Singer. The star competed on the show’s sixth season as the character Pufferfish, telling the audience after he unveiling, “I’ve had the best time. Underneath the mask, I’ve been smiling so hard – it’s hurting my cheeks! It’s been amazing.”

Barks, who starred as Elsa in the West End production of Frozen from 2021 to 2024, added that after years playing the role of the Disney princess, she loved taking on “new styles” weekly.

Prior to her Masked Singer fame, Barks first rose to stardom when she competed on the BBC talent show-themed series I’d Do Anything in 2008, placing third behind Jessie Buckley and Coronation Street’s Jodie Prenger for the role of Nancy in Oliver. Following her stint on the show, she went on to join the London production of Les Misérables as Eponine, a role she reprised in the 2012 film adaptation.