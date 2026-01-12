The Latest ‘Teen Mom’ Baby Has Arrived

The Teen Mom family is expanding. Young and Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott has welcomed her second child, another boy.

The Ashley reports that she announced on Snapchat that her son was born last weekend. The baby’s father, X’zayveon “Zay” Gambrell— who is also the father of her first son Amor– was present during her labor and delivery.

The couple have had various breakups and makeups due to Zay’s cheating. As for now, it seems they are on good terms.

At the time of the birth announcement on Snapchat, she revealed that their son does not have a name yet, but gushed about her newborn being “super cute and has a lot of hair.” She says she doesn’t want to show his face online until he’s a bit more developed with more features.

In later videos posted to her TikTok, the MTV staple showed herself and Zay in the hospital while they discuss Zay wanting to bring his video game console into the hospital room. In another video, Zay shows off a water bottle full of a mystery liquid, bragging that, seemingly showing alcohol. In the video, he reassures her that he’s supportive of her throughout the process.

As mentioned, the couple’s relationship has been rocky. Elliott recently deleted all of the photos featuring Zay off of her Instagram, which also include their pregnancy announcement that was posted in November.

The couple have a rollercoaster relationship history, as displayed on the reality series. The two began rocky when they conceived their first son when Elliott and her longtime girlfriend Teazha were on a “break.” During Kiaya’s pregnancy with Amour, Zay went to prison and Elliott and her ex rekindled their relationship. She remained in the boy’s life following his birth in 2018. At some point, they split, and Elliott reconnected with Zay following his release from prison.