‘The Hills’ Star Lauren Conrad Shows off Baby Bump at Father’s Day BBQ

Lauren Conrad is currently expecting her second child with husband William Tell, and the designer’s growing baby bump was on display on Sunday as she headed to a Father’s Day barbecue in Laguna Beach, California.

Conrad wore a black maxi dress with three-quarter sleeves along with a large straw hat and sunglasses, black sandals and a black purse. The 33-year-old met friends and family on a boat and was spotted laughing as Tell held the couple’s son Liam, who turns 2 in July.

Also on Sunday, the Laguna Beach alum wished her husband a happy Father’s Day with a sweet photo of Tell holding Liam on his shoulders.

“Happy Father’s Day!” she wrote. “We [heart] you!”

Conrad had originally revealed her second pregnancy in April, posting a photo of herself cradling her bump while wearing a light blue floral-print dress.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself!” she wrote. “Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.”

The LC Lauren Conrad designer recently opened up to Refinery 29 about her pregnancy style, sharing that she’s been opting for more comfortable options.

“My overall style hasn’t changed much since having a baby,” she said. “Although, since being pregnant again, I’m wearing less jeans than I usually do. I definitely find myself avoiding dry-clean only items and looking for pieces that aren’t too constricted. And as a mom, pajamas are a part of my wardrobe. I wear them often, so I liked the idea of including sleep in my Kohl’s collection.”

Conrad got her start on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004 before starring on The Hills, and since leaving the show in 2009, the California native has become a millennial lifestyle guru, designing a clothing line, hosting a podcast and more.

The Hills will soon return to MTV with a reboot titled The Hills: News Beginnings, and while many of the original cast members are returning to the show, Conrad is not.

“I actually was kind of excited Lauren wasn’t on it because I felt like it was more freeing and fair, like, for me,” series star and Conrad’s former friend Heidi Montag recently told Us Weekly.

“She was always the one – she’s the leader, the one that would tell you what to do, what not to do,” The Hills co-star Audrina Patridge added. “So now it’s kinda like we all get … you kinda get to make your own choices and be your own self.”

