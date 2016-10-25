‘The Haves and The Have Nots’ Star Tika Sumpter Welcomes First Baby

It’s a girl for Tika Sumpter!

The Haves and The Have Nots star has welcomed her first child, who she has named Ella-Loren, PEOPLE confirms.

The new mom took to Twitter to share the news and give a shout-out to moms, dads and caretakers everywhere.

“I’m slow clapping for each and every one of you. It ain’t no joke,” the actress Tweeted.