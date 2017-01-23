‘The Cosby Show’ Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth to Her First Child

(Photo: Twitter / @ENewsVideo)

Keshia Knight Pulliam has a new sidekick!

The former Cosby Show star gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Ella Grace. She shares her daughter with estranged husband Ed Hartwell, E! News reports.

The actress announced the exciting news on Instagram Monday afternoon with a photo of her daughter wearing cozy socks. “Ella Grace has arrived!!!” Keshia wrote.

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

She announced her pregnancy back in July with a photo of herself holding a pink cupcake writing, “Surprise!!! We have a new addition coming soon…”

Unfortunately, Hartwell filed for divorce just a few days after the announcement. The couple was only married for seven months prior to the filing.

E! News obtained Keshia’s response to the divorce which stated she “admits only the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken with no hopes of reconciliation.”

Keshia remained positive throughout her pregnancy and is “eternally grateful for [her] little Ella.”

Congratulations to the new mother!

