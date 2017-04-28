‘The Bachelor’ Star Reveals Baby’s Gender in the Cutest Way

Reality stars, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner of Lifetime's Married at First Sight revealed some very exciting and fun-filled news on social media.

The couple, who are expecting a child this summer, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the gender of their baby — and it looks like it's going to be a darling season ahead, as the two revealed they are having a girl!

Otis, formerly of The Bachelor's 16th season, captioned a stunning image of her and husband, Hehner amid pink balloons, writing, "It's a GIRL. We are so thankful for this sweet, sweet baby GIRL rolling around happily inside me. Her big brother, Johnathan, has been watching over her and keeping her safe. We love them both more than words could ever express."

Last July, Otis miscarried four months into her pregnancy and lost the son they were expecting, Johnathan.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Otis said she was "shocked" when they revealed the gender of the baby.

"I was pretty certain it was another boy," she said. "If you follow the old wives' tales, I had no symptoms of [having a] girl."

That said, Otis said she always wanted that "mother-daughter relationship" that she somewhat missed out on with her other mother, saying, "I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me."

Though excited, Hehner, however is less focused on the gender and more concerned about their daughter's health, saying he is cautious as it was tough to be excited in the beginning.

"[But as the weeks] pile on and I see the baby bump get bigger and bigger, I cannot stop smiling!" he said.

And neither can we! Many congrats to the sweet and happy couple!

