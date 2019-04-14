Teresa Palmer Welcomes Third Child With Husband Mark Webber

Actress Teresa Palmer just expanded her family a bit more, welcoming a third child with husband Mark Webber.

The Lights Out and Warm Bodies actress gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, sharing the news on social media and dropping a name at the same time.

“Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake Palmer arrived Friday night on April 12th,” Palmer captioned a photo of the newborn with on Instagram. “She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream.” She also added a flower and heart emoji to punctuate the caption.

Webber also shared his own special image with his baby daughter on his social media feed. The photo highlights a tattoo of the little girl’s name on Webber’s collarbone, while he held the newborn close to his chest.

“I whispered her a poem as soon as she was born. Our beautiful baby girl Poet Lake Palmer has arrived,” the Green Room actor wrote. “We’re all in total bliss…”

The Aussie actress announced she was pregnant back in October according to Entertainment Tonight, showing off her baby-bumped silhouette while standing on the beach.

“Thank you for all the beautiful messages,” she wrote. “We are overjoyed but mostly grateful.”

Palmer and Webber were married in 2013 after only dating a year. They’ve had two children together before the birth of Poet, sharing sons Forest, 2, and Bodhi, 5. The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World actor also has a 10-year-old son named Isaac with his ex, SMILF creator Frankie Shaw.

Their relationship has not been without controversy, though. Palmer was criticized for continuing to breastfeed the couple’s two-year-old son back in July 2016. According to Us Weekly, the actress hit back at critics who thought the toddler was too old to continue to breastfeed, blogging about the situation and vowing not to stop.

“It’s strange to me to think that we now fall under the ‘extended breastfeeding’ label. He still seems like such a baby to me and is still very dependent on me for so many things,” Palmer wrote at the time. “But having his boobies is certainly his favorite activity and I assume it will be for much longer.”

No matter what the critics may say, Palmer and her husband seem to be devoted parents who just continue to welcome life into this world. They let it roll off their shoulders and focus where they need to.