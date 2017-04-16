‘Teen Mom’ Star Is Throwing Serious Shade to Reality Show Co-Stars

#WCW ❤🥂 @benjaminbrett A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Just before the Teen Mom OG season premiere this week, Farrah Abraham is throwing a ton of shade in different directions.

The cast member took to Twitter Saturday to offer her take on the MTV reality show, specifically targeting co-stars Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout — someone she has publicly feuded with in the past.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Watch: Amber Portwood Faces Serious Doubts About Marriage in ‘Teen Mom’ Teaser

“It’s Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on [Teen Mom] [MTV] & make more rating then 1offs…sh!” Abraham tweeted alongside a photo of her daughter, Sophia’s Easter basket.

It’s Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs 🐝🐝🐝 sh! pic.twitter.com/3tUXD5hN4j — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) April 16, 2017

While fans were confused as to what the correlation was between the comment and the Easter basket, there is no love lost between the MTV stars and Abraham. Last year, the girls had to cut a reunion show short after a fight broke out in front of Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Teen Mom OG season seven premieres Monday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV. Will you be watching?

[H/T Twitter / @MTVCanadaPR]

Related:

Farrah Abraham Reveals Hopes for Own ‘Teen Mom’ Spin-Off Series

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Has a Relative You Might Not Know About

‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Receive Backlash After Pregnancy Stunt