‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Receive Backlash After Pregnancy Stunt

Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Teen Mom OG Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra and her husband Tyler are receiving backlash after pulling a pregnancy stunt on Tuesday, PEOPLE reports.

It all started when Catelynn, 25, tweeted that she would love to have another child soon. “Wahhh I’m ready for another baby @TylerBaltierra,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Me too babe,” Tyler, 25, tweeted back to her.

A few hours later, the MTV star posted a photo of a fake pregnancy announcement on Instagram and joked she was pregnant with their third child.

MORE: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Opens up About Her Battle With Postpartum Depression

“Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv,” she captioned an ultrasound photo with a cutout cartoon baby.

Shortly after, she confirmed that she is not expecting another child with an Instagram photo that read, “I’m just kidding…but seriously.” She captioned the image, “I would love one soon.”

Tyler also addressed the situation on Twitter.

“It was a cruel thing to do, I’m sorry lol,” Tyler tweeted, and followed with, “Apparently the world can’t take jokes anymore…don’t worry #TeenMomOG will be back on the air soon so we can disappoint you some more.”

The couple received backlash from social media users who did not appreciated their attempt to make a joke. A few mentioned that their actions could have offended women who are unable to get pregnant.

“I expected better from you, considering your platform,” one user wrote.

@CatelynnLowell me too babe 😢 — Tyler BaltierraMTV (@TylerBaltierra) April 4, 2017

I would love one soon A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

@TylerBaltierra U have to see where some women could get offended?? — April Castillo (@froggymom39) April 4, 2017

Related:

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Third Child

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Sweet Note From Daughter Leah