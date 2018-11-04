‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Mackenzie Standifer Reveals First Photo of Newborn Son, But Covers His Face

Teen Mom OG‘s Mackenzie Edwards — formerly Standifer — has shared the first look at her newborn on Instagram, though she covered the baby’s face.

Edwards placed an over-sized jack o’lantern emoji over the infant, in an Instagram post earlier this week. It showed herself and Bentley smiling over the baby carrier, as the older child wore full football gear. She captioned the picture with a single black heart emoji, celebrating the Halloween season.

Edwards’ followers had mixed reactions to the photo. Many of them were pleased to get a glimpse of her side of the family, which has not been featured heavily on TV as of late. On the other hand, many were offended by her protective treatment of the new baby, while Bentley has grown up before their very eyes on MTV.

“Such a great photo with Bentley and his new sibling,” one person wrote. “Congrats on the bub!! Only missing your other 2 men! Maybe next year a full family pic!”

“Awwww, there you are Mac,” added another. “Good to see you’re doing well. Congratulations on you’re new baby.”

Other fans were not so kind to Edwards, dropping in with sarcasm and anger over the obscuring emoji.

“So [you] post some one [else’s] child but not your own,” someone pointed out. “How tacky.”

“How come you allow comments on Bentley pics but not Hudson pic posted?” wondered another.

Of course, there were plenty of other users who commended Edwards for living her life on her own terms, and using social media like any other ordinary mother.

“The real question is why are all these people hating so hard, one person joked. “I wouldn’t want these crazies seeing my new babe either.”

Edwards is married to Ryan Edwards, whom had Bentley with Teen Mom main cast member Maci Bookout years ago. The two have faced some serious trials over the last several years, including Ryan’s battle with substance abuse, but Mackenzie is not phased. On Friday, she posted an Instagram Story about the many fans who comment about her life out of turn.

“Over the past year, I have learned so much about compassion. And I had to learn the hard way and it wasn’t fun,” Edwards said. “I have just always wondered why I’ve been kind of tough and not really seeing anyone else’s perspective or understood or had any empathy.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air on MTV at 9 p.m. ET Mondays.