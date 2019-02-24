‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby No. 3

There’s another member of the Teen Mom family, after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed daughter Vaeda Luma, according to Us Weekly.

Baltierra took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a photo of the whiteboard in their hospital room. “She’s here & I’m in love!” he captioned the post.

Details on the whiteboard revealed that baby Vaeda Luma, who was originally named Tezlee, weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and was 19 inches long, and arrived at 9:24 a.m. local time. The words “healthy mom & baby” were also written on the board.

Baby Vaeda arrived early, as Lowell shared on Instagram earlier in the week that her due date was not until two weeks later, on March 6. She was holding out hope that her daughter would share her Pisces sign, which so long as the infant was born on Monday or later, she does.

“It’s getting so close guys!!!!! my birthday is the 12th soo yesss Pisces!!!!” she wrote.

The couple, who share 4-year-old daughter Nova, announced in September that after a devastating miscarriage in 2017, they were expecting another baby, telling Us Weekly, “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”

Following Lowell’s stay in mental health treatment due to suicidal thoughts brought on in part by the miscarriage, the reality personality admitted the pregnancy was certainly not on purpose.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she told the publication. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Despite Lowell and Baltierra’s excitement for another child, the couple was also working through some serious relationship issues, including Baltierra’s admitted “bitterness” for having to parent Nova alone for so long while Lowell was away in treatment.

The two even decided to give a 30-day separation a trial run in order for them to learn more about themselves as individuals, not as part of a couple.

“I think me and Cate got together super young, and we used each other as survival to drive through this life. You just kind of lose who you are as an individual. Who am I if I’m not Catelynn’s husband?” Baltierra explained in the Season 8 reunion.

In January, it appeared that the expectant family was back to normal, celebrating Nova’s birthday and putting the separation behind them in preparation for the new baby.

“Can’t believe our little baby is going to be 4 tomorrow!!!” Baltierra captioned a family photo on Instagram. “As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced. I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created & I can’t wait to meet the newest little member!”

Congratulations to the Teen Mom OG stars!

Photo credit: Instagram/Tyler Baltierra