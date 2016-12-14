‘Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump

Ummmm how hot is @cgrace13 ?! 😍🔥 Annnnnd how can this belly possibly get bigger 😬 A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Dec 11, 2016 at 6:44pm PST

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska can’t believe how big her baby bump is getting!

The reality star showed off her pregnant belly in a skintight black dress on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 11, Us Weekly reports. Houska, 25, shared a photo of herself posing with her friend Chelsey Grace with the caption, “Ummmm how hot is@cgrace13 ?! 😍🔥 Annnnnd how can this belly possibly get bigger 😬.”

Houska is expecting a baby boy with husband Cole DeBoer in February 2017. This will be the couple’s first child together. Houska shares her 7-year-old daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind.

At the time the 16 & Pregnant alum announced her pregnancy, she shared that her daughter is “extremely excited” to become a big sister.