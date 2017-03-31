‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Ultrasound Photos of Third Child

I can’t wait to meet you 😊 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Kailyn Lowry is so excited to meet baby number three!

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Thursday to share several photos of her unborn child.

The MTV mama uploaded a snapshot of a “Baby Memories & Milestones” scrapbook lying on a blanket next to three black-and-white sonogram photos.

“I can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned the post.

The social media post comes a week after her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, revealed on Twitter that the former couple have settled their differences for the sake of their 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

“That’s my son’s mother,” Marroquin wrote about Lowry. “We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

Considering that Marroquin previously told Us Weekly that he was “disgusted when [he looked]” at Lowry, we’re happy these two are working it out for the sake of their child.Marroquin has also recently revealed that he’s dating someone new.

Lowry has continued to stay mum on the paternity of her third child.

