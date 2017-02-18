‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Cryptic, Harsh Tweets

I got the best advice last night, and the first thing I’m doing is cutting off the one who gave it to me ✌🏼 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) February 15, 2017

Be careful who you show your emotions to. Those people can & will use it against you. — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) February 15, 2017

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to social media early today to tweet some very cryptic messages.

The reality TV star went on Twitter and shared two messages warning her followers to be careful who you share personal information with. The first tweet read, “I got the best advice last night, and the first thing I’m doing is cutting off the one who gave it to me [hand peace emoji].”

That was followed by the tweet, “Be careful who you show your emotions to. Those people can [and] will use it against you.”

After the tweets hit social, fans of the MTV show instantly speculated whether the message was about her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

It’s been a trying time for both Javi and Kailyn. In a recent devastating clip, Javi broke down and confessed his feelings for Kailyn and the emotional stress he feels having to co-parent with his ex.

“When I first got here, it was just hate, every inch of my body,” he said. “I didn’t want to see her, I, I had nothing to say to you, as time goes on, it’s just alright it is what it is, now we have to co-parent with Lincoln.”

Javi’s family members called him out on the previous night and he admitted he was said that he’s on vacation “by himself.” The reality star began to cry when he was told by his family, “don’t let her win.”

With tears in his eyes, he said, “Yeah but it sucks going home to an empty house. Everyday.” He continued, “I’m sad I don’t have my family anymore.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

