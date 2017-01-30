‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Photo of Son Kaiser Holding Newborn Sister Ensley

#BigBrotherStatus 👫💕 A photo posted by (@j_evans1219) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:28am PST

This is too cute!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared an adorable photo of her two youngest children together on Saturday, Jan. 28, Us Weekly reports. In the photo, her son Kaiser, 2, is holding his newborn sister, Ensley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#BigBrotherStatus 👫💕” the 25-year-old captioned the photo.

Evans welcomed her third child and first with boyfriend David Eason on Jan. 24. She has been posting photos on social media of her daughter Ensley Jolie’s first week at home.

The reality star announced Ensley’s birth last Tuesday with a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter in a hospital bed with Eason. She wrote, “And she has arrived.”

“Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! She’s so precious and beautiful. I’m so in love with her already,” Evans tweeted shortly after giving birth. “Happy and healthy!”

Related:

‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Welcomes Third Child

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Welcomes a Baby Boy