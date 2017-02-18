Watch: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Adorable Video of Her Fiancé David Eason With Kids

Melt my heart some more you guys… 😍 @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:57am PST

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans is an adoring mom!

The reality star shared a sweet photo and video of her kids, Jace, Kaiser and newborn Ensley on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 18, Us Weekly reports.

In the video, 7-year-old Jace is holding Ensley, 3 weeks, while sitting next to Evan’s fiancé, David Eason. “Melt my heart some more you guys,” she captioned the clip.

The 25-year-old also shared an adorable photo of Jace and Kaiser, 2, lying on both sides of their sister. “I promise forever and always you will have the best protectors on the planet my little angel,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Evans welcomed Ensley, her third child and first with Eason, on Jan. 24. Three weeks later, Eason proposed to Evans on a pre-Valentine’s Day weekend trip. “We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” she proudly announced on Instagram.

I promise forever and always you will have the best protectors on the planet my little angel. 👼🏼💕 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:00am PST

