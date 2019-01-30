‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Blasted by Fans Over New Photos of Daughter’s Birthday Celebration

Jenelle Evans is once again getting hate due to her parenting choices.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Friday to share some heartwarming photos of her family’s celebration for her and David Eason‘s daughter Ensley’s second daughter.

Given her followers’ tendency to criticize, they did not hesitate to comment when they saw the little girl using a pacifier in one of the images.

One follower in particular had to express her opinion immediately, which got others to also bring their takes to the comments section, as first reported by Cafe Mom.

“She’s two, why does she have a pacifier?” the user commented, creating drama among Evans’ fans.

Another user issued a warning to Evans: “My daughter is 8, has grown up teeth all in the front and still has a lisp because she had a pacifier until she was like almost 2. I’m not judging, I did it, but it isn’t good for them.”

A third user simply hated on Evans’ children in general: “All of your kids are gonna have messed up teeth [laughing out loud].”

Per reports from dentists and parenting journals, pediatric dentists recommend limiting pacifier time once a child turn 2, and eliminating it by the age of 4 in order to avoid dental problems. But every parent will parent differently, obviously.

And not everyone hated on the reality television star, with one user commenting in defense of Evans, writing that the pacifier might not even be Ensley’s.

“The pinkie came from her doll, you can see in the other picture it goes with the doll. She was probably just playing with it,” the user wrote.

Evans has not responded to her fans’ criticisms, though she seemed to enjoy the celebration.

The MTV star’s family may be going through some changes soon, as Evans announced in a recent Q&A that her husband Eason wants to adopt her 9-year-old son Jace “one day.”

She explained Tuesday that Eason did not like the fact that Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, tried to contact Jace through MTV producers during Monday’s episode of the reality series.

“David doesn’t think he should just suddenly step in now that Andrew had his chance a long time ago,” Evans wrote on Tuesday.

Jace is Evans’ oldest child. She’s also mom to son Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, nearly 2, whom she shares with Eason.

Evans and Eason married in September 2017 and have been through drama in the recent months. In October, she accused him of assault in a 911 call, but later backed off her accusations and said it was just a “drunk” incident.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.