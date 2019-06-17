‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Sobs Over ‘Quiet’ Father’s Day Without Kids Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans is still struggling after having her kids taken from her custody. The former Teen Mom 2 star posted an Instagram Story about missing her children while on vacation in North Carolina.

Evans, 27, shared a photo of an empty pool area, which her children presumably would have been playing with had they been able to join her and husband David Eason on their getaway. She wrote over the image, “It’s too quiet here,” along with several sad face emojis.

The embattled MTV personality didn’t allow missing her kids to get in the way of her good time, however. She immediately followed her emotional post with pictures and videos of herself and Eason enjoying all the the state had to offer. Evan joked that she would “rather claim [North Carolina] as my home state.”

Evans appeared to be spending the day out on a boat with her husband. She shared videos of them jumping into the water, cruising around on a small boat.

The post came after Evans tweeted that fans have “no idea” what’s going on between her and mom Barbara Evans in their current custody battle. Barbara currently has custody of Evans’ two younger children, Ensley and Kaiser. She’s had custody of Jenelle’s older son Jace for years.

Evans said on Twitter she couldn’t say much about the custody case, but when she “can speak” she will. She made the comments in response to a fan who suggested that Barbara has her best interest at heart, and said Evans would “see that” in time.

The exchange began after Jenelle shared a The Hollywood Gossip story about the custody battle. A fan urged her to stay strong, get her affairs “in order” and keep her mother — whom the Twitter user referred to as her “biggest and strongest [ally]” — by her side. Jenelle denied that Barbara was in her corner, but again declined to get into it.

Her followers were not amused by her tweet referring to Evans as an “enemy,” especially after all that she’s done for her over the years.

“Biggest enemy lol she’s raising your son cause you couldn’t…..” one user tweeted.

“Your biggest enemy sleeps next to you at night,” another tweeted in reference to Eason.

Jenelle and Eason have been fighting for custody since May. The children were removed from the home after Eason shot and killed the family dog, Nugget, in April. He alleged that the animal “snapped” at Ensley, 2. MTV fired Jenelle as a result of the incident.