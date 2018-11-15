‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Welcomes Baby With Lauren Comeau

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is now a dad of two after girlfriend Lauren Comeau gave birth her first child, a son, the couple confirmed to Radar on Thursday.

“Mom and baby are doing great. It was me, her mother and her sister-in-law in the delivery room,” Marroquin told Radar of the Nov. 15 birth, noting that they hadn’t chosen a name yet.

Marroquin, who also shares 5-year-old son Lincoln with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, first announced that he and his girlfriend would be welcoming another member of their family in May.

“Blessings on top of blessings,” Marroquin wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Comeau’s baby bump. The new mom also shared the image, adding, “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

Marroquin and Comeau first met at a mutual friend’s wedding, dating from July 2017 to September 2017 before splitting, then rekindling things following his breakup with girlfriend and MTV co-star Briana DeJesus in January. The pregnancy definitely wasn’t planned, Marroquin told Us Weekly in May.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” he said. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

The announcement came just four months after Marroquin’s split with DeJesus, but despite things not ending on the best note between the exes, DeJesus told Us Weekly after the couple’s pregnancy announcement that she had nothing but kind words for the parents-to-be.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” DeJesus said. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Marroquin’s ex-wife, Lowry, also told the publication she was happy to welcome a new half-brother for her son, saying at the time, “I wish him the best.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Javi Marroquin