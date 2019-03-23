Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over His Kids After Ex-Wife Christina Anstead Announces Pregnancy

Tarek El Moussa is counting his blessings after ex-wife Christina Anstead’s pregnancy reveal.

The HGTV star celebrated being a father to his two children — daughter Taylor Reese, 8, and son Brayden James, 3, whom he shares with Anstead — shared a smiling photo of the trio having some quality time on the couch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My loves my life my everything.. this picture represents the most important part of my life… being a father!!!!!” El Moussa, 37, captioned the sweet image, adding some red hearts.

“No matter what happens during my day…I never take negativity home with me,” he continued.

The Flip or Flop co-host, who is set to launch his own project in 2019, added that he “can’t help but smile” when he’s spending time with his children.

“When I have my babies I come home and can’t help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond,” he ended the post. “I just adore these two.”

Hours before El Moussa’s torching tribute to his kids, his ex Anstead announced that she and husband Ant are expecting their first child together.

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” she wrote on Instagram Friday.

Ant also shared the big news with a photo of the sonogram set in the middle of a collage of his daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12 as well as Anstead’s kids.

“And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!” he wrote.

The pregnancy news comes just a few months since Christina and Ant tied the knot at a surprise ceremony in December. The couple married almost a year after Anstead and El Moussa’s divorce was finalized.

Despite the separation, El Moussa and his ex, Anstead seem to be on amicable terms as the pair still co-hosts Flip or Flop together and were recently photographed filming for Season 8.

In an interview following their separation, Anstead said she and El Moussa were looking forward to working together on their beloved HGTV series and that “everything is super upbeat and light.”

“Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to work together,” Anstead said. “We’re getting along really, really well right now.”

Along with expecting a new baby, Anstead will also be debuting a new project in 2019, with the premiere of her new HGTV series, Christina on the Coast, set to premiere on May 23.

Photo credit: Discovery Channel