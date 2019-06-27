‘Strahan and Sara’ Co-Host Sara Haines Welcomes Baby No. 3 in New Photos

Congratulations are in order for Sara Haines, as the Strahan and Sara co-host welcomed her third child with husband Max Shifrin.

The couple welcomed son Caleb Joseph on during the early hours of Wednesday, June 26, the little boy ticking in at eight-pounds, 15-ounces. Baby Caleb joins older siblings Sandra Grace, 18 months, and brother Alec Richard, 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WE DID IT [Max Shifrin] !! Our beautiful baby boy, Caleb Joseph has arrived,” Haines announced the exciting news on Instagram. “We couldn’t be more IN LOVE with our little guy and can’t wait for him to meet Alec and Sandra.”

“Thank you to everyone for all of the kind messages. We couldn’t do this without the love & support from our family, friends and incredible doctors & nurses,” she added. “Let the sleep deprivation begin!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Haines (@sarahaines) on Jun 26, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

Speaking to PEOPLE, the couple, who explained that their baby boy was named after Haines’ grandfather and brother, expressed their excitement with their newest addition.

“Max and I are riding the life high of meeting this new little guy and the heart we just grew as he joins Alec and Sandra,” Haines told the outlet.

The little one’s birth came just five months after Haines and her husband, whom she had married in November of 2014, announced that they were expecting their third child together. The announcement came just months after she announced that she would be leaving ABC’s The View to co-host alongside Strahan.

“We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone,” Haines said at the time. “Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful.”

Just months later, in March, Haines had a public gender reveal party during an episode of Strahan & Sara, the third hour of the ABC’s Good Morning America. Enlisting her co-host Michael Strahan and daytime television star Maury Povich, Haines first cut into a cake to see if the inside contained pink or blue frosting.

“That’s not even a color that’s been arbitrarily or absurdly assigned to sex,” she said when the frosting color was green. “I don’t know what to do with this!”

After an unsuccessful attempt with silly string, Povich declared that they were “going to have to do this the old fashioned way — my envelope,” before he pulled out an envelope containing a blue card.

Strahan & Sara, previously dubbed GMA Day, airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC, the former timeslot of The Chew.