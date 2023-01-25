'Jersey Shore': Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have announced the birth of their second child! According to PEOPLE, the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion stars welcomed a baby daughter into their family. Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino was born Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8:22 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz. Earlier this week, Mike, 40, shared photographs of his son, Romeo Reign, who is 21 months old, expressing how rewarding fatherhood has been so far. "Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best," he captioned an Instagram photo collection featuring him and Romeo. Their Instagram post in November featured the couple posing together, with Laurens Skincare's founder wearing a black outfit with a multi-strand pearl necklace, a costume headpiece, and a pink boa, hinting at their pregnancy. "IT'S OFFICIAL!" the couple captioned the set of photos, which included a shot where Mike rests his hand on her bump as they lean in to kiss. "We have a Situation 🎉 it's a GIRL 💖Coming January 2023🤰," they wrote, adding the hashtag "girl dad."

Lauren, 38, told PEOPLE in September that the couple wanted to keep the news a secret before sharing it with the world. "There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise for some people," she said. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited." Lauren told the outlet Romeo seemed happy to be a big brother after the bassinet he and his parents used when Romeo was born had been pulled from storage. "We put it in our bedroom, and it's really cute because every morning Romeo comes in our room. We usually have morning snuggles before we get ready for the day, and he goes right over to the bassinet now," Lauren shared. "And we tell him that the baby's going in there, and we talked to him about it. He's definitely more aware of everything right now. So I'm excited, as I grow more, to start talking to him more about my belly and welcoming a baby sibling."

WELCOME MIA BELLA TO THE FAM! ❤️🥰 https://t.co/392VmcWOba — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) January 25, 2023

Since getting married in November 2018, the couple has been open about the challenges they faced to become parents. In 2019, Lauren revealed that she had previously miscarried on Good Morning America's Strahan Sara & Keke. Having tracked her ovulation cycles, Lauren recalled that Mike was released in September of that year from Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, after serving eight months for tax fraud. "It worked out perfectly," she was ovulating simultaneously. "The night he came home we actually conceived," she said. "And then at about six-and-a-half, seven weeks I miscarried." She called the experience "heart-wrenching." When Lauren was asked why she shared her story of losing her child, she said, "I didn't want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process."