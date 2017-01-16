Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell Horner Celebrated Her Baby-To-Be With Former Bandmate Emma Bunton

Spice Girls‘ “Ginger Spice” is preparing for her second round of motherhood, PEOPLE reports.
Geri Halliwell Horner celebrated her baby-to-be at her baby shower this weekend hosted by her friend, interior designer Yassmin Ghandehari.
“My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx,” the singer, 44, captioned a group shot of her guests, which included her former bandmate Emma Bunton.
Horner announced she was expecting a baby with husband Christian Horner in October. She already has a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell Madonna, from a previous relationship.
Although Bunton was the only other Spice Girl in attendance, Mel C commented on one of Geri’s photos, writing, “Hope you had a wonderful afternoon.”
Horner shared another photo from the shower of herself with Bunton and her friends with the caption, “Girl time.”
