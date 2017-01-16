Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell Horner Celebrated Her Baby-To-Be With Former Bandmate Emma Bunton

My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx 😘 A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Spice Girls‘ “Ginger Spice” is preparing for her second round of motherhood, PEOPLE reports.

Geri Halliwell Horner celebrated her baby-to-be at her baby shower this weekend hosted by her friend, interior designer Yassmin Ghandehari.

“My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx,” the singer, 44, captioned a group shot of her guests, which included her former bandmate Emma Bunton.

@sallywood1 @emmaleebunton – girl time 🤗 A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Horner announced she was expecting a baby with husband Christian Horner in October. She already has a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell Madonna, from a previous relationship.

Although Bunton was the only other Spice Girl in attendance, Mel C commented on one of Geri’s photos, writing, “Hope you had a wonderful afternoon.”

Horner shared another photo from the shower of herself with Bunton and her friends with the caption, “Girl time.”

