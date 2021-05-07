'Sons of Anarchy' Star David LaBrava Honors Late Son on 3rd Death Anniversary

✖

Sons of Anarchy star David Labrava still feels his late son Tycho's "energy all around" him. After the teen died in May of 2018, the actor took to social media Wednesday to mark the third anniversary of his death with a moving tribute reflecting on the lingering pain of his loss and the good times they shared together.

To mark the somber day, Labrava shared a gallery of images and videos of his son, including father-son photos, with the carousel ending on a quote speaking of losing a loved one. He shared the gallery alongside an emotional message addressed to his son, writing, "three ears ago today on the 5th of May you chose an exit door from this plane of existence and life has never been the same." He said since his son’s passing, life is "never gonna be the same," adding that "it seems like yesterday we were having pillow fights. SNEAK ATTACK."

"The weight of the pain that is now carried by our family is heavy, but carrying it will only make us stronger. We gotta keep on keepin on," he continued. "I think about you a thousand times a day. I’m crying so hard I can barely see the screen. I remember the great times often, and it makes me smile, but when you left a part of us went with you. I feel your energy all around me all the time and I know you are at peace."

Labrava ended his post by writing that he "cannot and will not ever forget the great time and space we shared." Speaking directly to his late son, he wrote, "I love you forever and a day. I have faith Imma see you on the other side." He concluded the emotional message with, "Rest In Peace my Boy Tycho," adding the hashtags "gone but never forgotten" and "fly high Tycho."

Tycho passed away in May 2018 at the age of 16 following a battle with depression. Sharing news of his son's passing at the time, Labrava revealed that that Tycho "took his life," writing, "never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this." Labrava said his son "suffered from a depression we couldnt see because he was a happy young kid" and encouraged his followers to "communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them."

Following his passing, Labrava's family created a GoFundMe page in his son’s honor, revealing that Tycho's last wish was to "give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization." The family said, "that's exactly where it's going!" The family said 100% of the donations "will join Tycho's and go to a depression and bipolar organization." The page raised more than $20,000.