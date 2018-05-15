‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David Labrava Releases New Photo of Son After His Suicide

Less than a week after sharing the tragic news that his 16-year-old son, Tycho, died by suicide, Sons of Anarchy actor David Labrava has shared another tribute to his late son.

On Sunday, just three days after sharing the heartbreaking news on social media, the 55-year-old actor took to Twitter to post an image of himself with Tycho, writing “FlyHighTYCHO R.I.P.”

Labrava announced on Twitter Thursday that his son, Tycho Spelis Chiusano, died after a battle with depression.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” tweeted the actor, who played Happy Lowman on Sons of Anarchy. “He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

In the following days, the actor, who played Happy Lowman on the popular FX series, paid tribute to his son by sharing several photos.

In one photo shared to Twitter, Labrava stands on a red carpet with Tycho and who appears to by Tycho’s mother in front of a Sons of Anarchy step-and-repeat banner. The photo appears to be a throwback to when SOA was still on the air prior to its final season in 2014.

Another photo showed the trio standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Labrava also shared a link to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for “a depression and bipolar organization” in Tycho’s name, as that was reportedly the teen’s last wish.

The donation page describes Tycho as “an amazing and beautiful soul.”

“Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh,” the page reads.

Labrava’s step-sister shared Tycho’s last wish: “give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization,” which the family will honor.

While details about Tycho’s depression are not clear, his GoFundMe page warns against spreading rumors.

“Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other,” the page reads. “Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what’s hiding behind someone’s smile.”

The page has since raised nearly $18,000, all of which will be donated to a charity.