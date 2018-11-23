‘Smallville’ Alum Tom Welling and Fiancée Jessica Rose Lee Expecting First Child

It’s not a bird or plane for former Smallville star, Tom Welling — it’s a baby on the way! The 41-year-old actor will have a new role to fill in the coming months as he and his fiancée, Jessica Rose Lee are expecting their first child together.

Initially announcing their pregnancy on Lee’s social media this past October, Welling took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news after Thanksgiving with fans unaware of the baby news by sharing a photo, while expressing his gratitude with the hashtags, “thankful” and “baby.”

In a statement to Us Weekly this past October, Lee revealed she was more than six months along and that the couple was “over the moon filled with joy, love and so excited.”

The equestrian has shared several photos throughout the course of her pregnancy. On Oct. 4, she shared an image documenting the baby bump, writing how it was a “wonderful time of life” for the couple. Days later, she shared another snapshot of herself in a sleek bodycon dress with the caption, “Futuro esposo y papa [Tom Welling].”

While there are no immediate plans for a wedding as revealed, Welling and Lee announced their engagement this past February when she captioned an Instagram photo, “To my perfect fiancé — I love you to fixity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love.”

This is the second marriage for Welling, who was previously married to model Jamie White for 10 years. The two were divorced in 2013 with TMZ reporting at the time that she was the one to file documents, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to reports, the estranged couple had separated in 2012 with White seeking spousal support.

Welling is best known for his role as Clark Kent in The CW series, Smallville, while Lee is a graduate of San Diego University, and the creator and founder of the Saddle Club, a lifestyle brand devoted to raising awareness for horses in need.

Photo credit: Instagram / Jessica Lee Rose