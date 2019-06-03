‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Savanah All Grown Up

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a rare photo of her daughter Savanah all grown up.

Taking to Instagram, Brown shared the photo, which features her daughter and mother, whom they recently visited with.

“Yes it’s a Sedona picture again,” Brown wrote in the photo’s caption. “It was always one of my favorite places and now I live so close! My mom has been here for a week or so and she has never visited Sedona so a trip was in order.”

Many of Brown’s followers quickly took to the comments to compliment how much Savannah has “grown,” with one person writing, “Savana is growing so fast,hope you are all loving arizona.”

“Gosh savannah has grown into a beautiful young woman. Such a pretty girl,” another person said.

“She’s looking wonderful! And Savannah is getting so big! Shes turning into a beautiful young woman,” someone else gushed.

“Savannah is totally your twin omg,” one other fan commented, while a fifth follower exclaimed, “Savannah looks so beautiful like her mom!”

Back in March, Brown shared a photo of her kids when they took a family trip to New Mexico.

In the photo, the kids are standing in front of an alien exhibit, complete with UFO and creepy, silver Martians.

Prior to that, the most recent photo of Savanah that Brown had shared was from when she turned 14 in December.

The proud mama posted a pic of her daughter holding the brand new bass guitar she’d gotten as a gift for her special day.

Happy 14th Birthday to this cute girl,” Brown wrote in the post’s caption. “She has been playing bass for years and has wanted to branch into the bass guitar. She now has one to play.”