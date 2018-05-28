Singer Cher Lloyd Announces Birth of Baby Girl with Sweet Instagram Snap

Cher Lloyd announced the birth of her baby girl, Delilah-Rae, with an adorable Instagram photo on Monday. The bundle of joy was born on May 25.

The 24-year-old British singer posted a photo of her baby girl in pink overalls with a stuffed bunny. A second photo shows little Delilah-Rae’s feet, with her and husband Craig Monk’s wedding bands around their daughter’s big toes.

“Our baby girl is here! We are so in love,” Lloyd added in the caption.

Lloyd and Craig married in 2013, and they did not publicly announce the pregnancy until Jan. 24 after a long break from social media.

“I know it seems like I’ve been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I’ve been up to over the last year,” Lloyd wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

“I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing,” the singer wrote. “As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all.”

Lloyd said she was working on a collection of “amazing new songs” and adding to her family.

“We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year,” Lloyd wrote at the time. “And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!”

Lloyd is best known as a finalist on The X Factor in the U.K., and scored a hit with her first single, “Swagger Jagger.” She also notched a hit in the U.S. with 2012’s “Want U Back.” Her latest single, “Activated,” was released in 2016. Her next album will also be her first release outside Simon Cowell’s label.

“For the first time in my whole career I’ve had 100 percent creative control, and that means going into sessions and actually physically writing these songs as a co-writer, and picking the songs I want to be put on this record,” Lloyd said in a 2016 Marie Claire interview. “Everything form the visuals, to the videos — it’s been 100 percent me.”

She continued, “That is so important to me, because I feel that my fans deserve to get something that’s authentic and real. I find it so funny how people that don’t write the music, and have no involvement in it, can make such huge decisions on behalf of artists.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Cher Lloyd