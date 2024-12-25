Grammy-winning singer Joss Stone’s family is experiencing a double blessing this holiday season as she announces an unexpected pregnancy just two weeks after welcoming an adopted son. The 37-year-old artist shared the surprising news on Instagram, Dec. 19, writing, “Honestly, Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed!!!! Maybe we should call the ‘less is more tour’ the preggo tour.” She accompanied the announcement with a slideshow of photos showing her reaction to the positive pregnancy test, with the caption “The one where mummy finds out…”

This announcement follows the recent addition of baby Bear to Stone’s family through adoption. On Dec. 2, Stone and husband, Cody DaLuz, revealed they had welcomed the premature infant, who spent 36 days in the NICU before joining their household just before Thanksgiving. The couple had been “trying to adopt for a little while now” before receiving the life-changing phone call that they “could pick up the baby tomorrow.”

Stone shared a personal connection to adoption through her husband’s story: “The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him, and the same goes for Bear,” she wrote, adding, “Honestly bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed.”

The singer has maintained an open relationship with Bear’s biological mother, noting in a Dec. 9 Instagram video, “She’s such a lovely girl. It’s just really nice to have that connection with her because I know it’ll be really, really nice for Bear.”

Stone, who is already mother to 3-year-old Violet and 2-year-old Shackleton, also shared insights into her unique approach to naming children. “For the boys, I have criteria. I like to pick a name that sounds strong but also friendly. Shack and Bear are in the pub, they seem friendly,” she explained. For girls, she chose Violet because “it’s a beautiful flower” but also because “it sounds a bit like violent, so it’s got a little sting to it, which I think every woman should have.”

The “Super Duper Love” singer previously reflected on how parenthood has transformed her perspective. “There’s a different compartment of your heart that gets opened,” she told Yahoo’s So Mini Ways in 2022. “It is completely unbreakable, completely unconditional. My life got bigger and my love got bigger. My feelings got bigger, the good and the bad.”

Stone continued, “The fear got bigger. The excitement got bigger. Everything got bigger. Now, when you’re creating something, it’s for a bigger purpose. It all just seems heavier. And lighter.” The new pregnancy announcement marks the beginning of another chapter for Stone’s growing family, though she hasn’t yet revealed any potential names for the upcoming addition.