Sienna Miller Reveals She’s Pregnant at Age 43

Sienna Miller is pregnant with her third child.

The actress, 43, revealed her big baby news Monday at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, walking the red carpet with her baby bump on full display in a sheer white gown worn over her white undergarments.

This will be Miller’s second child with 28-year-old boyfriend Oli Green — and her third overall. The Horizon star welcomed a daughter with Green at the end of 2023 and is also mom to daughter Marlowe, 13, with ex Tom Sturridge.

Miller has been open about the “pressure” to have more children after turning 40 in the past, telling Elle UK in 2022 that she had gone through with egg freezing as a result.

“[The] pressure… [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise,” she said at the time. “Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me.”

“Then I got to 40 and I froze some egg,” she continued. “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Miller, who has been with Green since 2022, spoke again about the “judgment” she faced for having another child in her 40s with a younger man during a December 2023 conversation on Vogue’s podcast.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Sienna Miller and Oli Green attend The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

“I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal,” Miller said at the time. “Me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person, or being pregnant over 40 – and that that’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘the poor child’ – it’s such double standards and… I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds. But it’s absurd.”

She continued, “I just find that judgment, it’s so one-sided and it’s so sad.”

In the publication’s cover article, Miller admitted that she can be insecure about the judgments she faces as an older mom. “I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby,” she told the outlet at the time. “To show I’m in on the joke.”