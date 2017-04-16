Sienna Miller Shuts Down Those Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

Sienna Miller Reacts to Brad Pitt Romance Rumors https://t.co/YBnwZ7RCOi pic.twitter.com/B3cAuwJOEe — Trending on Queenic (@QueenicTrending) April 13, 2017

Sienna Miller has a lot to say about those rumors that she’s romancing Brad Pitt.

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response,” Miller said at a Cinema Society screening of her new movie, The Lost City of Z. “It’s predictable and silly.”

Page Six reported earlier in the week that the 35-year-old actress and Pitt were spotted flirting while dining with friends at a restaurant near the ArcLight movie theater in Los Angeles. A source told the news outlet that they were “heavily enjoying each other’s company.”

Miller was most recently linked to director Bennett Miller. They started dating after her 2015 breakup with her ex-fiancé, Tom Sturridge. She was also in a previous high profile relationship with Jude Law.

Pitt has kept a low profile since he split with wife Angelina Jolie with the exception of a couple of red carpet appearances.

If these two Hollywood stunners were dating, do you think they’d be a good match?

